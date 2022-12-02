Texas direct hay report for Dec. 2

Hay prices are steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand continues to remain strong across the state. Drought conditions continue to plague the state. According to the US Drought Monitor, Texas had 58% of the rangeland and pastures; 52% of the oats; and 49% of the winter wheat crop rated in the very poor to poor condition. Hay is still moving into the state from bordering states, but trucking and freight rates continue to be a struggle for producers and have had large impacts on delivered prices. The productivity of winter wheat crop will be very important for livestock producers as forages are predicted to be short this year.