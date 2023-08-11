Texas direct hay report for Aug. 11

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady across the majority of the regions, with the exception of the South were prices were mostly firm to 5.00 higher. Trading activity was moderate to active on good buyer demand. Pasture and rangeland conditions are beginning to move into dormancy due to persistent hot and dry conditions across most of the state. As a result, buyer demand has increased for hay as supplemental feeding has begun to take place in some regions and producers are more willing to stock up for the fall. Hay has continued to move into the state from Colorado, New Mexico and Kansas which has helped restock supplies from last year. However, high freight rates of hay moving into the state continue to be a major influence on the final price.