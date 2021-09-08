Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Texas crop progress and condition

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas in the western portion of the Trans-Pecos received up to 6.0 inches, and parts of the Upper Coast received up to 4.0 inches. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

