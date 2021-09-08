Texas crop progress and condition

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas in the western portion of the Trans-Pecos received up to 6.0 inches, and parts of the Upper Coast received up to 4.0 inches. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-09-05-2021
