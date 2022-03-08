Texas crop progress and condition report for March 7

Parts of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of .25 of an inch of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Northeast Texas received up to 1.5 inches. Drought conditions range from none to extremely dry with the Northern and Southern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-03-06-2022
