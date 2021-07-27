Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas of the Upper Coast, East Texas, and the Trans-Pecos received up to 5.0 inches. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-07-25-2021
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition July 26
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition July 26
Crime Watch: Bull missing in Colorado County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Bull missing in Colorado County
Signups open for TSCRA policy committees
Do you want to be more involved in Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association? Want to have …
Continue Reading about Signups open for TSCRA policy committees