Texas crop progress and condition for September 26

Areas of the Lower Valley, South Texas, the Coastal Bend, the Upper coast, the Northern High Plains, and the Trans Pecos received from trace amounts to one inch of precipitation. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of South Central Texas, the Southern Low Plains, and the Blacklands being the driest. There was an average of 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork, up from 6.7 days the previous week.