Texas crop progress and condition for October 4

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 8.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas in South Central Texas, the Upper Coast, and the Coastal Bend received up to 10.0 inches of precipitation. There was an average of 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

