Texas crop progress and condition for October 18

Much of the Eastern part of the state received more than 1.0 inch of precipitation with a concentration of 5.0-15.0 inches in South Central Texas. The High Plains and the Trans-Pecos received from trace amounts to 1.0 inch of precipitation. There was an average of 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

