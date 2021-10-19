Texas crop progress and condition for October 18

Much of the Eastern part of the state received more than 1.0 inch of precipitation with a concentration of 5.0-15.0 inches in South Central Texas. The High Plains and the Trans-Pecos received from trace amounts to 1.0 inch of precipitation. There was an average of 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-10-17-2021
Crime Watch: Bull missing in San Saba County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H D Brittain, District 19 in West …
Cow-Calf Corner: Evaluating feeds on a cost per unit of protein and energy basis
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist Oklahoma …
