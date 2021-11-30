Texas crop progress and condition for November 29

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 4.0 inches of precipitation. Areas of the Coastal Bend and the Upper Coast received up to 6.0 inches. First frost of the year was reported in areas of South East Texas and some low-lying areas of the Edwards Plateau. There was an average of 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-11-28-2021
