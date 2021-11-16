Texas crop progress and condition for November 14

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 0.01 inches of precipitation. Areas of the Blacklands, East Texas, the Upper Coast, and the Lower Valley received up to 2.0 inches. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-11-14-2021
