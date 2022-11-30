Texas crop progress and condition for Nov. 29

Most of the state received from trace amounts up to 3 inches of precipitation this week with areas of the Upper Coast and South East Texas receiving as much as 6 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of South Central Texas and the Northern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork, down from 5.5 days the previous week.tx-cw-11-27-2022
