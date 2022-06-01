Texas crop progress and condition for May 31

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Southern High Plains, South Texas, and the Lower Valley received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Northern and Southern Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-05-29-2022
