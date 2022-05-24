Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in South East Texas received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau, South Texas, and the Northern and Southern Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-05-22-2022
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Mineral Wells
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John P. Bradshaw, District 9 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Mineral Wells
Texas crop progress and condition for May 23
Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for May 23
Crime Watch: Trailer and tack missing near Gainesville
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in North …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Trailer and tack missing near Gainesville