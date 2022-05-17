Texas crop progress and condition for May 16

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.50 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Northern Plains, the Cross Timbers, and the Edwards Plateau received up to 3.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau, South Texas, and the Northern and Southern Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-05-15-2022
