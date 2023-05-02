Texas crop progress and condition for May 1

While not widespread, some Texas producers received up to five inches of precipitation last week. Areas of the Blacklands, East Texas, South Central Texas, the Upper Coast, and South Texas received the highest rainfall averages. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the High Plains, the Low Plains, and the Edwards Plateau being the driest. There was an average of 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-04-30-2023
