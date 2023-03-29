Texas crop progress and condition for March 27

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 2 inches of precipitation last week, with areas of The Plains and the Trans Pecos receiving little to no rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Northern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-03-26-2023
Recent Posts
2023 Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research Poster Showcase winners
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association held a Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research …
Continue Reading about 2023 Youth Photo Contest and Graduate Research Poster Showcase winners
TSCRA Talk Episode 38: A chat with beef advocate of the year – Tucker Brown RAB
Tucker Brown, NCBA 2022 Beef Advocate of the Year, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to share …
Continue Reading about TSCRA Talk Episode 38: A chat with beef advocate of the year – Tucker Brown RAB
Cow-calf Corner: Factors affecting calf prices in 2021-2022 from Superior Livestock Auction data
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist There are some …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Factors affecting calf prices in 2021-2022 from Superior Livestock Auction data