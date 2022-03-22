Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas crop progress and condition for March 21

Parts of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 0.50 of an inch of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Northeast Texas received up to 2.00 inches. Drought conditions range from none to exceptionally dry with the Northern and Southern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork.

tx-cw-03-20-2022-1

Recent Posts