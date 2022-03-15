Parts of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 0.25 of an inch of precipitation. Isolated areas in Southeast Texas received up to 2.00 inches. Drought conditions range from none to exceptionally dry with the Northern and Southern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-03-13-2022
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for March 14
Parts of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 0.25 of an inch of precipitation. …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for March 14
Cow-Calf Corner: The Impact of Bull Selection – Part 1
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist This week we …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: The Impact of Bull Selection – Part 1
Cow-Calf Corner: It’s springtime… hopefully
Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist Spring is …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: It’s springtime… hopefully