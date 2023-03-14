Texas crop progress and condition for March 13

Most of the state received little to no precipitation last week, with areas of the Blacklands, the Crosstimbers, and North East Texas receiving from 1 to 6 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Northern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-03-12-2023
