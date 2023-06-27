Texas crop progress and condition for June 26

Some areas of Texas received from trace amounts to 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Low Plains, the Edwards Plateau and East Texas received up to 3.00 inches. Scattered storms with hail and strong wind were reported in the Blacklands, East Texas and the Southern Low Plains with one report of a Tornado in the Northern Low Plains. Extremely high temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit were observed in most of the state. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with areas between the Edwards Plateau and South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork.