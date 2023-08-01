Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas crop progress and condition for July 31

There was little to no rainfall as hot and dry conditions continued in most parts of Texas. Isolated areas in North East Texas and South East Texas received up to 3.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptional drought with areas in Edwards Plateau being the driest. There was an average of 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

