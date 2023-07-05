Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas crop progress and condition for July 3

Rainfall mainly occurred in the western part of Texas from trace amounts to 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Southern Low Plains and the Edwards Plateau received up to 6.50 inches. High temperatures and dry conditions were observed in most of the state. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with areas in the Edwards Plateau being the driest. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

tx-cw-07-02-2023

Recent Posts