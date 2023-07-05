Rainfall mainly occurred in the western part of Texas from trace amounts to 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Southern Low Plains and the Edwards Plateau received up to 6.50 inches. High temperatures and dry conditions were observed in most of the state. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with areas in the Edwards Plateau being the driest. There was an average of 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-07-02-2023
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Schleicher County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Schleicher County
Cow-calf Corner: Interstate movement of animals and livestock checkpoints
Dr Rosslyn Biggs, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine Extension Beef Cattle …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Interstate movement of animals and livestock checkpoints
Texas crop progress and condition for July 3
Rainfall mainly occurred in the western part of Texas from trace amounts to 2.00 inches of …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for July 3