Texas crop progress and condition for July 24

There was little to no rainfall as hot and dry conditions continued in most parts of Texas. Isolated areas in the High Plains, North East Texas and South East Texas received from trace amounts up to 3.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with areas in the Edwards Plateau being the driest. There was an average of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-07-23-2023
