Texas crop progress and condition for July 10

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in North East Texas and South Texas received up to 7.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with areas in the Edwards Plateau being the driest. There was an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-07-09-2023
