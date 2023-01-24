Most of the state received less than an inch of precipitation this week with areas of the Upper Coast and East Texas receiving as much as 3 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Northern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-01-22-2023
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for Jan. 23
Most of the state received less than an inch of precipitation this week with areas of the Upper …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for Jan. 23
Cow-calf Corner: A good start for baby calves
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist What should …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: A good start for baby calves
Grimes County woman arrested on felony charges in ongoing criminal mischief case
Shelley McCoy was arrested after allegedly killing several of her neighbor’s cattle. A Grimes …
Continue Reading about Grimes County woman arrested on felony charges in ongoing criminal mischief case