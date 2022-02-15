Texas crop progress and condition for Feb. 14

A small portion of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.5 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Upper Coast received up to 2.0 inches. Drought conditions range from none to extremely dry with the Northern Plain and Southern Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork.PDF Embedder requires a url attribute
