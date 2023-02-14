Texas crop progress and condition for Feb. 13

Most of the state received from trace amounts up to 2 inches of precipitation this week with areas of North East Texas and the Blacklands receiving as much as 6 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, the Blacklands, and the Northern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-02-12-2023
