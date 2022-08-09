Texas crop progress and condition for August 8

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Trans-Pecos received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with the High and Low Plains, the Edwards Plateau, the Blacklands, and South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, up from last week.