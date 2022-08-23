Texas crop progress and condition for August 22

Texas producers were grateful for rainfall. Much of the state received from trace amounts to 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in South Texas and the Coastal Bend received significantly higher amounts. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with the Northern Low Plains, the Sothern Plains, the Edwards

Plateau, the Blacklands, and South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, down from last week.