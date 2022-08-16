Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Lower Valley and South Texas received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with the High and Low Plains, the Edwards Plateau, the Blacklands, the Southern Plains, and South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, down from last week.tx-cw-08-14-2022
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for August 15
Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for August 15
Cow-calf Corner: Early weaning calves
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist Pasture conditions are …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Early weaning calves
Cow-calf Corner: Hay supplies tight; Record hay prices
Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist The August …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Hay supplies tight; Record hay prices