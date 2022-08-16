Texas crop progress and condition for August 15

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Lower Valley and South Texas received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with the High and Low Plains, the Edwards Plateau, the Blacklands, the Southern Plains, and South Central Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, down from last week.