Texas crop progress and condition for Aug. 7

Hot and dry conditions along with limited rainfall continued throughout the state. There were reports of dropping water levels in ponds throughout Texas. Isolated areas in North East Texas and South East Texas received up to 1.00 inch of rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptional drought with areas in Edwards Plateau being the driest. There was an average of 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

