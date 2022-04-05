Texas crop progress and condition for April 4

Parts of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 0.50 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Blacklands and East Texas received up to 2.00 inches. Drought conditions range from none to exceptionally dry with the Northern and Southern Plains, the Blacklands, and South Texas being the driest. There was an average of 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-04-03-2022
