Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.50 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in North East and the Blacklands received up to 3.00 inches, while very isolated areas in South East Texas received up. to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Northern and Southern Plains, the Blacklands, and South Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-04-17-2022
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for April 18
Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.50 inches of precipitation. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for April 18
Cow-Calf Corner: Implanting nursing calves
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist Implanting preweaning is …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Implanting nursing calves
Cow-Calf Corner: Heat detection and timing of artificial insemination
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist You have …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Heat detection and timing of artificial insemination