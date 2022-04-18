Texas crop progress and condition for April 18

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.50 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in North East and the Blacklands received up to 3.00 inches, while very isolated areas in South East Texas received up. to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Northern and Southern Plains, the Blacklands, and South Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.