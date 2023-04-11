Texas crop progress and condition for April 10

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 3 inches of precipitation last week. Most of The Plains, the Edwards Plateau, and the Trans Pecos still received little to no rain, while many of the southeastern districts of the state received 2 to 6 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.