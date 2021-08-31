Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas crop progress and condition August 30

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 2.0 inches of precipitation. The Coastal Bend and Upper Coast received up to 8.0 inches of precipitation. There was an average of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Reports throughout the state indicate livestock were in good condition. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly good to fair.

