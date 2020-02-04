Texas crop progress and condition, 2-3-20

Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service | Jan. 3, 2020

Most of Texas received from 0.25 to upwards of 1.0 inch of precipitation. Several areas of the Trans-Pecos, the Southern High Plains, the Edwards Plateau, and the Lower Valley received little to no rainfall. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat in the High and Low Plains had emerged but moisture was badly needed in several areas. The Cross Timbers small grains have responded well to precipitation and cooler weather. The Edwards Plateau small grain crops were in need of warmer weather and more moisture. South Central Texas wheat and oats progressed well after receiving rainfall along with cooler temperatures. Meanwhile wheat and oats seedings in South Texas were completed and the crops have emerged.

Row Crops: Producers prepared to plant row crops in the Upper Coast but recent rains brought field work to a standstill. Corn silage producers in the Cross Timbers were preparing fields for early planting.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Trans-Pecos pecan producers were still harvesting due to late rains from the prior months. Strawberries in South Texas have bloomed and fruit was emerging. Meanwhile spinach and cabbage harvest continued in South Texas, and potato planting continued.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Cattle were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Pasture and range condition was rated 65 percent fair to good, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state. Many areas were still in need of more moisture. South East Texas and the Cross Timbers reported feral hog damage in several areas

