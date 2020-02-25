Texas crop condition and summary, Feb. 24, 2020

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 5.0 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas of North East Texas received up to 6 inches. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat conditions improved in areas of the Northern High Plains that had received moisture last week. Meanwhile, producers in the Northern High and Low Plains continued to apply top dress fertilizer. Small grains progressed in the Southern High Plains and Northern Low Plains. Winter wheat in the Blacklands and North East Texas showed signs of stress due to standing water that resulted from heavy precipitation last week. Small grain crops in the Edwards Plateau and South Texas benefited from precipitation last week, however most areas will need more soon.

Row Crops: North East Texas producers were waiting for drier conditions in order to begin planting corn and sorghum. In the Upper Coast cold and wet weather halted planting of row crops. Corn planting got underway in South Texas, meanwhile producers prepared to plant cotton in the Lower Valley.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Early variety peaches began to bloom in the Cross Timbers while other fruit trees also bloomed. North East Texas watermelon growers waited for drier conditions in order to begin planting. Spinach and cabbage harvest continued in South Texas. Meanwhile vegetables continued to progress in South Texas and the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state. Producers in the South Texas continued culling herds as range and pasture conditions declined. Early spring lambing and kidding operations were underway in the Edwards Plateau. North East Texas and the Blacklands reported feral hog damage in several areas.

