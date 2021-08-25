Texas crop and weather report August 24

AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:

A map of the 12 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension districts.

CENTRAL

Pastures responded well to recent rainfall, and low-lying areas had standing water in them. Second-crop corn under irrigation looked excellent. Harvests continued. Pastures and rangeland were doing well. Pecan weevil emergence began following rainfall, and black and yellow aphids were causing issues in some orchards. Hay harvest continued. Livestock were in good condition, but fly numbers were increasing.

ROLLING PLAINS

Storms delivered spotty rains around the district. Wise County reported 4-8 inches of rainfall while Hardeman County reported hot, dry conditions. Dryland cotton stands were good and improving with rains, but crop conditions remained fair in some areas. Irrigated cotton looked very good. Flea hopper and grasshopper pressure were increasing. Corn and sorghum harvests were delayed by rains. Some sorghum was cut for silage. Pastures looked excellent for August with plenty of grazing for cattle. Hay supplies were abundant. Very little fieldwork was done due to wet conditions. Armyworm pressure on Bermuda grass fields was heavy. An abundant hay supply seems to be shaping up. Some producers were preparing to plant early wheat due to abundant rains. Creeks and rivers were flowing, and some were outside their banks.

COASTAL BEND

Drying conditions allowed harvest of corn and grain sorghum crops to resume. These harvests should wrap up within a week if the weather cooperates. Corn yields were average with a range of 100-125 bushels per acre. Soybeans yields were 30-40 bushels per acre. Some cotton producers started defoliation of their fields. Cotton prices were very high. Rice harvest started. Haymaking continued, with most fields being fertilized to make a second cutting. The district reported one of the most productive hay harvests in recent history. Cattle remained in good condition with strong prices.

EAST

Armyworms continued to be problematic. Cherokee County reported increased infestations, and producers were spraying insecticides to control them. Bermuda grass stem maggots were also a problem, but hay production continued. Most livestock were in good condition as producers reported more grass than normal for August. Smith County reported producers were preparing for winter pasture planting.

SOUTH PLAINS

Rainfall in some counties helped hay, corn and sorghum, but other counties still needed rain in a bad way. Heat units were needed to advance cotton development. Farmers were cleaning up weedy fields to prepare for small grain planting. Haygrazer and Sudan hay was being swathed for baling.

PANHANDLE

Soil moisture levels were short to adequate. Conditions turned hot and dry. Pasture and rangeland conditions were fair to good. Corn, sorghum and cotton conditions were mostly fair to good with some counties reporting good to excellent corn conditions. Cotton was accumulating heat units, but dryland cotton needed moisture. Soybean and peanut conditions were good. Weed control remained a problem due to flushes of weeds during wetter conditions. Livestock were in good condition, and supplemental feeding continued on a small scale. Some producers were preparing to plant wheat for grazing.

NORTH

Topsoil moisture throughout the district was short to adequate. Some areas received 4-6 inches of rain. Corn harvest started. Producers expected to see soybean and cotton condition improvements following the rains. Pastures and livestock were in good condition. Armyworms were causing widespread damage due to rainfall and cooler August temperatures.

FAR WEST

Conditions were hot but mild compared to an average August. The district received some much-needed rain. The timing and amount of the rainfall were very beneficial to cotton producers. The pecan crop progressed nicely. Pastures were much greener than normal for this time of year. Land preparation for small grains continued. Some cattle producers were holding on to calves longer than normal due to good grazing, but lower prices on heavier weight cattle were not benefitting them.

WEST CENTRAL

Cooler than normal temperatures continued across the district, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s. Widespread rainfall and flooding were reported as some areas received 1-4 inches of precipitation in an hour. Average precipitation for the area was between 3-6 inches for the week. Pasture and rangeland conditions continued to improve. Weed growth increased in undeveloped areas. Hay grazer stages were all over the board as far as stand and maturity. Farmers reported standing water in cotton fields. Most cotton had flowered. Whitefly numbers in cotton increased, and southwestern cotton rust was a concern. Pecan producers were seeing some aphids in orchards as anticipated. Many alfalfa and Sudan grass fields were cut and rained on, which was expected to decrease quality and value substantially. Those who had not cut yet were cutting now. Producers continued to feed livestock and wildlife.

SOUTHEAST

Low-lying areas were still holding water making conditions difficult for producers, but some areas were improving. Hot and dry temperatures should dry pastures and fields. Rice harvest was progressing, however scattered rains were delaying farmers in specific fields. Several areas with Blackland soils were showing surface drought cracks. Pasture conditions were holding, and hay producers were still attempting to harvest what they could. Rangeland and pasture ratings ranged from poor to excellent with good ratings being most common. Soil moisture levels ranged from adequate to surplus.

SOUTHWEST

Scattered rainfall was reported across the district. Hay cutting and baling continued. Sorghum harvest neared completion. Corn harvest continued with average yields reported. Cotton looked healthy with lots of bolls starting to open. Livestock and wildlife were in fair to good condition. Cattle, sheep and goat markets remained steady or slightly higher. Producers were weaning and taking lambs and kid goats to market. Kendall County reported stomach worm issues with sheep and goats. Fall gardeners were planting.

SOUTH

Conditions were hot and dry. Temperatures reached 100 degrees in some areas but were mostly in the 90s during the day and 70s at night. A few spotty showers were reported, but producers in most areas were able to continue fieldwork without interruption. Northern parts of the district reported very short to short soil moisture levels while central and southern areas were mostly adequate with some areas reporting short moisture conditions. Corn and sorghum harvest continued, and grain sorghum harvest was nearing completion in some areas. Corn harvest was complete in some areas. Cotton harvest continued in some areas and defoliation was about to begin in other areas. Cotton bolls were opening in some areas. Early planted cotton was harvested and at area gins. Peanuts were being irrigated and sprayed with fungicides. Forage crops were cut and baled. Bed preparation for strawberries continued. Turfgrass was being harvested. Producers continued to harvest cantaloupes and watermelons. Pecan orchards were developing well, and good yields and quality were expected. Pasture and rangeland conditions were drying down. Native and improved grasses were struggling in some areas and looked excellent in other areas. Ranchers were providing supplemental feed to livestock and wildlife. Feed prices were increasing. Stock tanks and pastures could use rainfall. Livestock were performing well and bringing good prices with late winter calves fetching very good prices. Fawn and quail covey numbers were promising.