Texas Beef Council to help showcase beef at upcoming Daytona races

Source: Texas Beef Council | Feb. 11, 2021

Beef lovers, start your engines! The Texas Beef Council (TBC) and its consumer brand, Beef Loving Texans, will help put beef in the spotlight at the upcoming Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and the 63rd annual Daytona 500. Both motor races will be held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14, respectively.

For the first time ever, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 will serve as the historic 40th season-opening race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.Funded by the national Beef Checkoff program and managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand promotes the purchasing, preparation and enjoyment of all things beef from the pasture to the plate.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the very first Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300,” said Brad Hastings, TBC chair. “There’s no denying the passion that race fans have for their favorite drivers – and their favorite foods. Through this event, we want to help support national checkoff efforts that celebrate beef from pasture to plate and ultimately encourage consumers to enjoy a beef meal.”

Robert Hale, TBC’s manager of culinary and foodservice, Chef Patrick Mitchell of Dallas, Chef Rick Neal of Denton and Chef Mark Schneider of Waco will be on site to assist Levy Restaurant Group chefs and their teams. On Saturday and Sunday, the group will conduct steak grilling demos on the main Fan Zone stage. The team will also provide a steak meal to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration squad, which will be attending the weekend event. Hale, Mitchell, Neal and Schneider will also assist with a beef lunch for 70 media members on both race days, visit with beef-loving tailgaters in the Fan Zone and interact with fans at the Beef Fan Zone booth.

“By participating in these events, we’re able to showcase beef’s versatility and great taste to millions of race fans worldwide,” said Hale. “While in-person attendance at both races is limited this year, TV viewership typically reaches around 10 million. We are excited to encourage more people to cook beef in a new and exciting venue.”

For more information about Beef Loving Texans and the Texas Beef Council, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com. To learn more about the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and the Daytona 500, visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com