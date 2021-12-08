Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas Beef Council releases program evaluations detailing key successes in 2021

Austin, Texas (Dec. 7, 2021) – During board meetings in late November, the Texas Beef Council (TBC) approved and released its FY2021 program evaluations, giving Texas beef producers the opportunity to see how their Beef Checkoff dollars were used to stimulate beef demand throughout that 12-month period.

“Texas producers deserve and expect full transparency about the activities and initiatives their Beef Checkoff dollars are funding,” said Molly McAdams, TBC’s executive vice president. “We want to get that information to producers as quickly as possible. By reviewing these program evaluations, they can learn about last year’s Beef Checkoff investment results now, then see our full annual report and financials when they become available in early 2022.”

Full TBC program evaluations can be viewed at  https://www.texasbeefcheckoff.com/your-checkoff/annual-reports and include the following significant achievements in FY2021:

“TBC continues to work hard at promoting beef across this great state,” McAdams said. “We’ve taken steps to continuously improve our engagement and outreach efforts, from foodservice, medical professionals and retail to consumer advertising and promotion and everything in between. We hope Texas producers are proud of our work this past year, and we want them to know we’re always seeking out new, innovative ways to grow beef demand.”

For more information about Beef Loving Texans and the Texas Beef Council, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com.    

Recent Posts