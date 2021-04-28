Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation announces 2021 Large Animal Veterinary Scholarship recipients

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation has awarded three $5,000 scholarships to students nearing completion of a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This year’s scholarship recipients include:

Sarah Mohr ♦ Frisco, Texas

Sarah grew up in rural Texas and saw first-hand the shortage of large animal veterinarians and how that could affect the livelihood of ranchers. She saw a great need for large animal veterinarians, and she felt her calling. Upon graduation, Sarah plans to fill that void by returning to rural Texas to serve a local community as a large animal veterinarian.

Caleb Murphy ♦ Cleburne, Texas

Caleb gained experience working in a veterinary clinic while serving as a veterinary assistant in Alvarado, Texas. Upon graduation, Caleb wants to start his career as an associate in Central Texas. After gaining a few years of experience he wants to own his own practice where he can serve the local ranching clientele while also meeting the need of the practitioners.

Emily Terry ♦ Pampa, Texas

Emily grew up on a working ranch where her passion to serve as a rural veterinarian flourished. She plans to return to Perryton in the Texas Panhandle to serve as a large animal veterinarian with a focus in production animal medicine. Emily also wants to give of her time to FFA and 4-H, two organizations that played a vital role in her life.

Joe Freeman, of Austin, worked with the Foundation and was vital in establishing this scholarship. Since 2007, more than $292,000 has been awarded through this scholarship to fourth year students of Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine who are preparing for careers in large animal medicine. The Foundation Scholarship Committee works with the chair of the large animal practice at Texas A&M to award the scholarships.

Since 2004, the Foundation is honored to have awarded almost $777,000 in scholarships to deserving students pursuing degrees in agriculture or agriculture-related programs. In 2021, the foundation awarded 26 scholarships totaling just over $69,750.

The TSCRF believes that providing students with the financial means to attend college and earn a degree in agricultural fields is central to its mission and valued deeply by the ranching community. The foundation remains committed to assisting as many worthy students as possible and to encouraging the brightest and best students to dedicate their professional career to this industry that is so vital to American life.

A complete list and photos of all the Foundation’s 2021 TSCRF Scholarship recipients are available on the Cattle Raisers Museum and Foundation’s website at cattleraisersmuseum.org/current-scholarship-recipients-2021.

