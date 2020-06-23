Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation announce scholarship recipients

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation is proud to announce the selection of its 2020 scholarship recipients. Included in this year’s selection process are the inaugural recipients for four new named endowed scholarships.

The TSCRF believes that providing students with the financial means to attend college and earn a degree in agricultural fields is central to its mission and valued deeply by the ranching community. The foundation remains committed to assisting as many worthy students as possible and to encouraging the brightest and best students to dedicate their professional career to this industry that is so vital to American life.

Subsequently, the foundation’s scholarship committee awards scholarships to deserving students who dream of working in the agricultural sector with majors that include animal science, pre-vet, agribusiness, range management, and wildlife management, among other specialties. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of their interest in the industry, leadership in school and the community, academic achievement, and financial need.

Click to see larger image

Since 2004, the foundation is honored to have awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to deserving students pursuing degrees in agriculture or agriculture-related programs. This year, the foundation awarded 25 scholarships totaling just over $63,500.

This year’s scholarships include the Mary and Leonard Stiles Scholarship, (2) Large Animal Vet Scholarships given to fourth year students of Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine, (18) Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation Scholarships, and (4) new named endowed scholarships which were established through a capital campaign initiative over the last few years.

The following named endowed scholarships are being awarded for the first time in 2020. Among the new scholarships are two that were established for the benefit of children of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers pursuing 4-year degree programs.

The Jackson Albert Dudley Scholarship was established in memory of Jackson Albert Dudley, son of John and Ginger Dudley of Comanche and brother of Gardner H. Dudley of Houston, to support an undergraduate student attending a Texas university and pursuing an agricultural degree program. Cassidy Jones of Beaumont, Texas, is receiving this inaugural scholarship and is pursuing an agricultural economics degree from Texas A&M University.

The James A. “Buddy” Davidson Charitable Foundation Endowed Scholarship was established as a two-year scholarship to support students pursuing an agricultural degree plan that focuses on business or wildlife. James “Derek” Sharmann of Poteet, Texas, was this year’s recipient and will be pursuing a wildlife/fisheries and agricultural sciences degree from Texas A&M University.

The Lt. W.F. “Jim” Flow TSCRA Special Rangers Scholarship was established by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association member and Arlington resident Dr. Bryan Flow. Hannah Brittain of Christoval, Texas, received this year’s scholarship and is studying agricultural economics at Texas A&M University. She is the daughter of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger H.D. Brittain and his wife Penny.

The David and Dan Nance TSCRA Special Rangers Scholarship was established by Haslet natives David Nance and Dan Nance, a TSCRA board member. Luke Foster of Childress, Texas, is studying chemical engineering at Texas Tech University. He is the son of TSCRA Special Ranger Jay Foster and wife Jennifer.

Additionally, George and Kelley (Sullivan) Georgiades of College Station, along with guests attending their 2019 wedding ceremony, made a gift in support of the foundation’s scholarship program and are presenting sponsors of two of the 2020 TSCRF scholarships. Trey Denny of Detroit, Texas, will be attending Texas A&M University and Jentri Jackson of Quitman, Texas, will be attending Texas Tech University and will both focus their degree programs in production.

A complete list and photos of all 2020 scholarship recipients, including Large Animal Veterinary Scholarship recipients, are available online by clicking here.

The foundation is grateful for the support from so many in the cattle raisers community who have contributed to the scholarship program. Scholarship gifts of all levels are an investment in the lives of deserving young men and women of ability and determination and set an enduring example in doing something truly important for present and future generations.

If you would like to support the program that provides scholarships and encourages the brightest and best students to dedicate their career to this industry, visit cattleraisersmuseum.org or call 817-332-8551.

Scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 school year will be available on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. To learn more about all of the foundation’s scholarships and how to apply, visit cattleraisersmuseum.org/scholarships-awarded/.