Texas A&M University Beef Cattle Short Course goes online

Texas A&M’s Beef Cattle Short Course, an annual event that draws thousands of people to campus each summer, will be held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will broadcast Aug. 3-5, but will be available for registered participants to watch at their own pace. Topics include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, marketing, landowner issues, fence building and more. There will also be a virtual trade show and live demonstrations. Read more at The Eagle Bryan/College Station ...

Participant fees:

$99 ~ Early Access

$129 ~ Regular Rate (Price After July 1)

$149 ~ Price After Conference is Over

Course will include:

  • Over 20 sessions covering basic practices, new technologies, and hot topics
  • Virtual Trade Show
  • 9 CEUs
  • Live cattle demonstrations
  • Live Q&A Session
  • Option to have paper copy of proceedings

To register, click here!

