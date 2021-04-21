Texas A&M Press book of the month

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members get 30% off titles in ranching, western history, and western art and photography from Texas A&M University Press. Nancy and Ted Paup Ranching Heritage Series called Henry C. “Hank” Smith and the Cross B Ranch: The First Stock Operation on the South Plains is April’s selection!

When people think of legendary Texas cattle ranches the images that first come to mind are iconic, open-range operations like King Ranch of South Texas. In Henry C. “Hank” Smith and the Cross B Ranch, historian M. Scott Sosebee tells the story of one pioneer settler’s small but significant ranch in West Texas. The Cross B Ranch of Blanco Canyon struggled but endured to become quite successful, even while surrounded by big ranching empires. Sosebee enriches our understanding of western heritage and ranching in Texas (and America) through a compelling and lively biography set on the small stage of an unassuming but important ranch.



For this brand new book, which is sponsored by TSCRA member Ted Paup, TSCRA members get a 30% discount with code TSCRA30. Click here for details.