Texas A&M Press book of the month: Horses in the American West

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members get 30% off titles in ranching, western history, and western art and photography from Texas A&M University Press. However, one item a month gets an additional 10% discount! 

This month’s highlighted choice is “Horses in the American West: Portrayals by Twenty-Four Artists.” Delight in remarkable paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures depicting the freedom and spirit of the American West. Use code TSCRA40 for this title or TSCRA30 for all other eligible titles. 

Click here to see more info on this title or click here to visit the Texas A&M University Press website to see the full selection.

