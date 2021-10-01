TCU Ranch Management seeks new assistant director

Position Details

Teaching responsibilities will be concentrated on agricultural resource management with an emphasis on beef cattle production that utilizes proven management principles currently employed in the cattle industry. Teaching will include the application and economic characteristics of animal health, pasture management, conservation, nutrition, reproduction, marketing, risk management and business management taught in a broad based comprehensive manner and in a coordinated effort with other faculty members. Candidate will assist in any and all administrative duties deemed necessary to facilitate the operation of the department. Earned Master’s degree or higher with management experience in agriculture related field is preferred. Five to ten year post- graduate proven performance in production agriculture. Good oral and written communications skills essential.

Department Details

Ranch Management Program prepares professionals to manage a broad range of global resources on an ecologically and economically sound basis while conserving and improving resources. Enrollment is a maximum of 35 students per academic year. The Program offers a Certificate in Ranch Management, Bachelor of Science in Ranch Management, and a Minor in Ranch Management.

School/College Description

The TCU College of Science & Engineering encompasses 10 departments (Biology, Chemistry & Biochemistry, Computer Science, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Geological Sciences, Mathematics, Nutritional Sciences, Physics & Astronomy, and Psychology) as well the Ranch Management Program, which offers a one-year certificate program. The College is also home to the Pre-Health Professions Institute, the Karyn Purvis Institute for Child Development, the Institute of Behavioral Research, the TCU Energy Institute and the Institute for Ranch Management. The College is the second largest at TCU in terms of both undergraduate enrollment and number of majors. The College contains a disproportional percentage of high achieving students, as evidenced by the fact that almost one-half the students in the Honors College have majors in the College of Science & Engineering. Research opportunities abound for undergraduates, with over 40 percent of majors engaging in a substantive experience during which they work one-on-one with their faculty mentor. The College also has five doctoral programs and 16 master’s programs as well as two graduate certificate programs. The College faculty are true teacher/scholars, meaning that instruction and research are viewed as complementary and not competing activities.

ABOUT TCU

Founded in 1873, Texas Christian University sits on 299 acres nestled in a primarily residential part of Fort Worth, just minutes away from downtown. The University includes eight schools and colleges, in addition to the John V. Roach Honors College and the new TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine, which is operated in collaboration with the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.



Currently, TCU enrolls 9,474 undergraduates and 1,490 graduate students. Twenty-six percent of students self-identify as a member of a minority group, 5 percent are international students, and 42 percent are from out-of-state. Our students are supported by more than 2,200 faculty and staff. The University has more than 700 full-time faculty members, 87 percent of whom hold a terminal degree. For nine consecutive years, TCU has been selected as one of the Great Colleges to Work For®.



At TCU, diversity, equity and inclusion are an educational imperative that is tied directly to our University mission and vision. For the second consecutive year, TCU has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award, which highlights our ongoing commitment to build a comprehensive DEI strategy that aligns with our core values and to create a campus culture where everyone is respected and feels included. Among TCU’s actions this year was approving a resolution to adopt DEI into its core curriculum.



ABOUT FORT WORTH



Like TCU, Fort Worth has the approachable, friendly charm of a smaller town, but offers the amenities, cultural activities, diversity and unique personality of a much larger city. Fort Worth, Texas, is the 13th largest city in the United States with an ever-growing population nearing 1 million. Fort Worth is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the fourth largest metropolitan area in the United States, and the number 1 tourist destination in Texas. In 2018, bizjournals.com ranked Fort Worth the 7th most affordable city to live and work in the United States and U.S. News and World Report named Fort Worth one of the Best Places to Live. Fort Worth, Dallas and Arlington all rank among the top 25 most diverse cities in the country.



Fort Worth is known for its vast array of cultural, educational and entertainment opportunities. The city boasts three world class art museums—the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The Bass Performance Hall is one of the premier performance venues in the country. Concerts, film festivals and other events are held regularly at Sundance Square, Panther Island and Near Southside venues.

Required Application Materials & Application Instructions

Cover Letter

Curriculum Vitae

AA/EEO Statement

