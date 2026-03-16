Suspect arrested on livestock theft warrant in Johnson County

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 16, 2026) — After an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers, Maleik Moses was arrested March 10 in connection with a livestock theft investigation following a traffic stop conducted by the Venus Police Department in Johnson County.

The investigation, led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, involves cattle purchased from a Wharton County sale barn without payment.

Special Ranger Hale alleges the suspect obtained cattle from the livestock market and failed to render payment, prompting the investigation and subsequent warrant. Moses’ investigation remains ongoing.

Moses was released on a $50,000 bond March 12.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers thank the Venus Police Department for their assistance in making the arrest, and the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office for their support in the case.

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