Summer 2025 internship opportunities available through Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 1, 2025) – Today, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest livestock association in the southwest, announced applications are now open for the summer 2025 internship programs.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association internship programs provide one-of-a-kind opportunities for students to network with stakeholders throughout the beef industry and gain valuable experience working alongside Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association staff and leadership. All experiences are paid and offer a unique platform for students to actively engage in and contribute to association happenings.

Summer 2025 opportunities include:

TSCRA Internship : Semester-long internship in Fort Worth offers a variety of opportunities in administration, communications, education, events, membership and more. Interns will gain firsthand experience in the day-to-day functions of the association.

: Semester-long internship in Fort Worth offers a variety of opportunities in administration, communications, education, events, membership and more. Interns will gain firsthand experience in the day-to-day functions of the association. TSCRA Government Relations Internship: Semester-long internship in Austin focuses on federal and state policy-related issues, including private property rights, natural resources, animal health and more.

Applications to the summer 2025 internship opportunities are due Feb. 3, 2025. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at tscra.org/leadership-development-foundation.

