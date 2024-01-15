Summer 2024 internship opportunities available with Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 15, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest livestock association in the southwest, is now accepting applications for summer 2024 internship programs.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association internship programs offer one-of-a-kind opportunities for students to network with stakeholders throughout the beef industry and gain valuable experience working alongside Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association staff and leadership. All experiences are paid and offer hands-on opportunities to play an active role in association happenings.

Summer 2024 opportunities include:

Fort Worth internship : Summer-long internship in Fort Worth for students interested in experiencing a wide range of opportunities including administration, communications, education, events, membership and more.

: Summer-long internship in Fort Worth for students interested in experiencing a wide range of opportunities including administration, communications, education, events, membership and more. Government relations internship: Summer-long internship in Austin for students interested federal and state policy-related issues surrounding private property rights, natural resources, animal health and more.

Applications to the summer 2024 internship opportunities are due Feb. 16, 2024. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at tscra.org/who-we-are/employment/.

