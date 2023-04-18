Crime Watch: Steers missing near Floresville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Matt Sigur, District 27 in South Central Texas, reports three steers missing from a pasture off FM 2505. The steers are approximately 600 pounds with red or blue ear tags in the left ear. They are also branded on the left hip with a backward L and lowercase b. The steers were last seen March 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Sigur at 361-726-2354 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.