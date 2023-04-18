Crime Watch: Steers missing near Floresville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Matt Sigur, District 27 in South Central Texas, reports three steers missing from a pasture off FM 2505. The steers are approximately 600 pounds with red or blue ear tags in the left ear. They are also branded on the left hip with a backward L and lowercase b. The steers were last seen March 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Sigur at 361-726-2354 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Cow-calf Corner: Tough environments require tough cows
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist Recently I …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Tough environments require tough cows
Texas crop progress and condition for April 17
Most of the state received from trace amounts to one inch of precipitation last week. Areas of South …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for April 17
Crime Watch: Steers missing in Hudspeth County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Clay McKinney, District 18 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Steers missing in Hudspeth County